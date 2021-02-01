macOS Big Sur 11.2 now rolling out with Bluetooth and monitor fixes

Apple has begun rolling out macOS big Sure 11.2 with a nice chunk of improvements onboard. The company touts Bluetooth reliability improvements right off the top along with a fix for external monitors and iCloud Drive. Apple also fixed an issue where edits made to ProRAW photos in the Photos app weren’t saved.

Here are the full release notes for this update.

macOS Big Sur 11.2 improves Bluetooth reliability and fixes the following issues: – External displays may show a black screen when connected to a Mac mini (M1, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter – Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app may not save – iCloud Drive could turn off after disabling the iCloud Drive Desktop & Documents Folders option – System Preferences may not unlock when entering your administrator password – Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed

To update your Mac, go to System Preferences > Software Update.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.