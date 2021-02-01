Google releases February 2021 security patch with fix for Pixel 4a 5G navigation buttons

Google has begun rolling out the February 2021 security patch for Android phones, with Pixel devices getting it starting today. The update includes plenty of security updates which you can read on the company’s bulletin, but it also includes a pretty important patch for an issue pegging the Pixel 4a 5G.

Users have been reporting that the three-button navigation bar on the Pixel 4a 5G is tough to use because it doesn’t always register touches. There’s also a similar, less frequent issue with the rest of the device’s screen where touch input simply isn’t registered. According to Google, that bug should be ironed out with the February update on both the 4a 5G and Pixel 5.

To install the update, go to Settings > System > Advanced > System update on your Pixel.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.