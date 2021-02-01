Apple now lets you sync iCloud passwords with Google Chrome

After rolling the feature out a bit early, Apple has officially released an update for iCloud on Windows 10 that includes an extension for Google Chrome which lets you sync your passwords with the browser.

In order to use the feature, you need to have two-factor authentication enabled in your Apple ID. Once that’s set up, you can grab the update for iCloud through the Microsoft Store and enable the feature. You’ll be asked to download the iCloud Passwords extension for Chrome, after which will begin the syncing of all your log-ins. It should prove to be a much easier way to go cross-platform with your Apple ID.

