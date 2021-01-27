Carl Pei, OnePlus’ co-founder, announces his next venture is ‘Nothing’

In October last year, it was confirmed that Carl Pei would be leaving the company he co-founded with Pete Lau, OnePlus. As is the case with many high-profile outings like that, Pei said he was eyeing up a new company, and today we have a name for it: “Nothing.”

That’s right, folks. Pei’s new company is literally called Nothing, but there’s an interesting reason behind that. Pei believes technology should fade into the background and “feel like nothing” when you use it. He details this thesis a bit more in a statement included in a press release.

“It’s been a while since anything interesting happened in tech. It is time for a fresh breeze of change,” said Carl Pei, CEO and founder of Nothing. “Nothing’s mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing.”

Pei confirmed to a few outlets like The Verge that Nothing’s first “smart devices” would be coming in the first half of 2021. However, it’s unclear what exactly they are. A report from Wired suggests they’re audio-related, but they’re “so much more” than headphones, according to Pei. That could literally mean anything, so your guess is as good as mine.

Nothing is a completely new venture, and Pei wants to stress that as much as possible. It’s owned by its founders and investors which include Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, iPod inventor Tony Fadell, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, and YouTube personality Casey Neistat. Nothing will focus on a wide-range of products that offer a seamless experience, and it won’t “relabel somebody else’s products.”

That’s likely a slight aimed at OnePlus. The company has been the focus of controversy for years for its similarities in its smartphones to other brands like Oppo. It’s largely because brands like Oppo are owned by the same company as OnePlus, so being an independent entity was very important to Pei for that reason.

It’s unclear how much of a threat Nothing could become to OnePlus, if one at all. Right now, it sort of seems like the company has the same mission as Andy Rubin’s ill-fated Essential by building an array of products with a seamless experience.

Of course, Rubin screwed the pooch by shipping a smartphone that was everything but great that wound up crushing them. It’s unlikely Pei will meet the same fate since it doesn’t seem like a phone is on its way any time soon, but you never know what the future holds.

As new details arise about Nothing, I’ll be sure to fill you in.

