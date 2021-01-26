Sony Xperia Pro, the smartphone that turns into a camera monitor, comes to the US for $2,499

Sony has officially announced it’s bringing the Xperia Pro to the US. Starting today, you can buy the company’s first device that can turn into a camera monitor. It’ll cost you a pretty penny at $2,499 so you’ll really need to consider what it’s capable of before pulling the trigger.

The Xperia Pro is essentially a repackaged version of the Xperia 1 II from 2020 with its 6.5-inch 21:9 3840×1644 OLED display, Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM, 4,000mAh battery, triple camera setup, and 5G connectivity. However, the Xperia Pro takes a vastly different approach to design with its polycarbonate body for durability. It also boasts more than just a USB-C port at the bottom thanks to the inclusion of an HDMI input port.

This is a first for any smartphone, according to Sony, and it allows you to connect a DSLR so you can use your phone as a monitor thanks to a new “Creator Mode.” You can pinch to zoom on the viewfinder and use the touchscreen to better manipulate the controls of the connected camera.

Perhaps the most interesting feature is the ability to live stream the camera feed over 5G. Sony says you can live stream in up to 4K at 60 frames per second directly to YouTube thanks to the Xperia Pro. StreamLabs and StreamYard are also supported.

Each live stream will lean on 5G which can operate on both sub-6GHz and mmWave networks via the Xperia Pro. Sony even includes a tool that lets you track where the strongest 5G signals are so you can get a reliable stream.

Really, the two things that Sony thinks justifies spending $2,499 on the Xperia Pro are a camera monitor and DSLR-quality live streams through your phone. I’m not sure how often people are attempting to do things like that, but it’s certainly cheaper than buying all the equipment to do a live stream with a DSLR. The encoder and HDMI capture card are nearly $2,500 by themselves, so you may as well spend that money and get an entire phone in the process, at least to Sony.

