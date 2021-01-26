Apple releases iOS 14.4 with important security fixes

Apple has begun rolling out iOS 14.4 to all eligible devices with an important security update that patches a hole in the system’s code that could let a hacker elevate an app’s privileges without permission. The details were discovered in a support document by TechCrunch earlier. iPadOS 14.4 is also rolling out and includes the fix.

According to Apple, “A malicious application may be able to elevate privileges” thanks to the bug found the kernel of iOS. Apple says they were even aware of a report where that issue was actively exploited, which is kind of scary. The same thing happened to WebKit.

Unfortunately, Apple isn’t providing any additional information on the bug. TechCrunch says the company granted anonymity to the individual who first reported the bug, so we’ll likely never know exactly what this update is fixing beyond a pretty important security hole. If you’re on the fence about installing updates, iOS 14.4 should be the one that makes you hit “Download and install.”

iOS 14.4 also includes the following features and improvements:

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.