Verizon opens mmWave 5G network to prepaid customers, but only on one plan

Verizon’s 5G network continues to roll out across the country as more and more smartphones gain 5G compatibility. Today, Verizon is taking another step in ensuring customers adopt the new network standard by adding a new prepaid plan that gives you access to mmWave 5G.

The company’s new $75/month unlimited prepaid plan comes with access to 5G Ultra Wideband, giving you speeds of nearly 2GB per second. The plan is $10 more a month than the carrier’s other $65/month option which only comes with sub-6GHz 5G. That means if you want the faster network technology, you need to spend more money.

Of course, if you want mmWave, you’ll need to be in the right spot. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband is available in select spots within 64 cities across the country. That’s not a lot of coverage, and it gets even more limited when you consider the lack of wall penetration mmWave connections have. This essentially means you’ll need to be standing beside or under a mmWave tower to get these types of speeds. Otherwise, you’ll be stuck on sub-6GHz getting about 200Mbps.

You also need to have a 5G UW-compatible phone. Verizon’s pretty good about marking which phones work with the network by marking “5G UW” right in the name. Such devices as the Galaxy S21 series, Pixel 5 and 4a 5G, iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, LG Velvet, and Motorola Edge Plus are compatible with the network among others. You’ll want to make sure your device works with the network before making any purchasing decisions.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.