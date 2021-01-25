Sony might resurrect its Xperia Compact phone this year, according to renders

It seems that compact phones are beginning to grow in popularity as companies like Apple, Google, and Samsung (to an extent) ship devices with smaller screens but much more manageable form factors. Now, it looks like Sony may be jumping on the bandwagon by resurrecting its Xperia Compact series this year, a name that hasn’t been on the market since 2018.

According to leaked renders courtesy of OnLeaks (via Voice), Sony’s Xperia Compact will be making a return in 2021 with a new model that features a 5.5-inch display. A fingerprint sensor sits on the right side along with volume and power buttons, while a SIM tray is on the left.

There’s a single 8MP selfie camera in a teardrop notch on the front, and there’s a set of daul cameras on the back with a 13MP main shooter. You’ll even find a headphone jack on this phone.

What really matters, though, is the size of this new Xperia Compact. OnLeaks says the device will measure in at 153 x 72 x 11.1mm. It’s slightly larger than the iPhone 12 mini at 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4mm. That phone will undoubtedly be the Xperia’s biggest competition. For comparison’s sake, another phone considered compact is the Pixel 5 which measures in at 144.7 x 70.4 x 8mm.

Right now, it’s questionable whether consumers actually want smaller devices. An Apple supplier reported to Nikkei that the Cupertino company cut production of the iPhone 12 mini by two million units due to low sales and demand. That could be a tell-tale sign that only a certain number of people actually want a phone that fits easier in your hand. Time will tell if compact phones are here to stay or if they’re just a niche product.

No other specs or information was released regarding the new Xperia Compact at press time. I’ll let you know when new details roll in.

