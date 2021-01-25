Samsung begins rolling out Android 11 to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in the US

Today, Samsung began rolling out Android 11 to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the company’s $2,000 foldable smartphone. Both unlocked and T-Mobile variants of the device are getting the new software. It’s likely that other models from Verizon and AT&T will be getting the update sooner than later.

Yes! US unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 2 now getting Android 11https://t.co/d76Fhbb1UA pic.twitter.com/D2LxhL9oKE — Ben Schoon (@NexusBen) January 25, 2021

Android 11 for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with One UI 3.0 which has its own unique set of features. You get a new lock screen, an updated notification shade, and easier ways to perform common tasks like capturing screenshots and putting your phone to sleep. Of course, you also get all the Android 11 goodness like improved notification management, Bubbles for chat threads, improved media controls, and performance enhancements. Privacy and security also get upgraded thanks to the software.

You’ll need to be on Wi-Fi to install the update on your Z Fold 2, and it’s probably a good idea to charge it during the process so you don’t hit any power snags along the way.

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

