NBC’s Peacock is getting WWE Network in the US starting March 18th

NBCUniversal has announced a new merger deal between Peacock and the WWE Network which will see the latter integrate entirely into the former beginning March 18th in the US. The deal, worth over $1 billion, will mean the current WWE Network app will shut down and so will any subscription fees outside of a subscription to Peacock. That means if you pay for WWE Network and Peacock right now, you’ll ultimately wind up saving money.

“NBCUniversal has a long-standing relationship with WWE that began nearly 30 years ago with Monday Night Raw on USA. WWE has always tapped into the cultural zeitgeist with spectacular live events and larger-than-life characters, and we are thrilled to be the exclusive home for WWE Network and its millions of fans across the country,” said Rick Cordella, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Peacock. “WWE Network is a transformative addition to the platform and complements Peacock’s massive catalog of iconic movies and shows, as well as the best live news and sports, from NBCUniversal and beyond.”

The deal will transition all content from the WWE Network to Peacock under the “WWE Network” branding. Live pay-per-view events, original series like Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions, in-ring shows like NXT, and WWE’s entire archive of past events will all be available. You’ll also get new content like anual “sugnature” documentaries starting in 2022.

Perhaps the most interesting part is the fact you’ll get everything so long as you pay for Peacock. Whether you get the $4.99/month plan or the $9.99/month ad-free plan, you’ll have access to everything WWE.

It’s a huge opportunity for more people to get on the WWE bandwagon; the standalone WWE Network service had 1.549 million subscribers at the end of Q3 2020, while Peacock has over 22 million subscribers and counting. For WWE fans, this will serve as a really nice perk for subscribing to Peacock and even save them some cash each month, something you can’t always say when it comes to a change in streaming subscriptions.

NBCUniversal says more details will be given closer to the March 18th launch date.

