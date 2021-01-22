Honor unveils V40 5G flagship, its first since leaving Huawei

Back in November, Huawei sold off its Honor sub-brand to another company due to the “tremendous pressure” their business has been under over the past year. Since then, Honor has stayed relatively quiet, until today.

Honor has unveiled its new V40 5G flagship smartphone, its first device under Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology. The device boasts a pretty decent spec list featuring a 6.72-inch 2676×1236 OLED display at 120Hz, a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. There’s a main 50MP camera on the back paired with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP telephoto. A 4,000mAh battery provides power with support for speedy 66W wired charging and impressive 50W fast wireless charging.

The V40 5G also includes Honor’s Magic UI 4.0 on top of Android 10. It isn’t clear when the device will be upgraded to Android 11.

Of course, the phone doesn’t sip with Google Play Services like many other Chinese devices.

Honor starts the V40 5G at 3,599 yuan (roughly $550). It’s available for purchase in China now.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.