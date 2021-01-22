Apple reportedly working on redesigned MacBook Air with MagSafe

Apple is reportedly working on a redesigned MacBook Air which features the company’s MagSafe charging solution. That’s according to yet another Bloomberg report written by the infamous Mark Gurman.

In the report, Bloomberg says Apple will offer a redesigned version of the popular MacBook Air that’s thinner and lighter than the current version. The laptop will be powered by a next-gen Apple M processor and have slimmer bezels around its 13-inch screen. It’ll also have a MagSafe connector for charging, much like the rumored MacBook Pro will offer. The report also mentions two USB 4 ports around the device.

If you recall, Apple has been notorious for slow updates to the MacBook Air, a laptop many people thought the company simply forgot about. In 2018, that all changed thanks to a completely redesigned model with a Retina display. Since then, the machine has gotten a new keyboard and an M1 processor, but nothing very dramatic in terms of aesthetics. That being said, the MacBook Air will get its next makeover much sooner than when the 2018 update rolled around – Bloomberg suggests the machine will hit the market in H2 2021 or 2022.

I’ll let you know if any other details surface.

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

