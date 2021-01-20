LG might exit the smartphone market, according to internal memo

It’s been evident for a while that LG doesn’t sell nearly as many phones as other companies like Samsung or Huawei. Every year, the company struggles to find its niche and grabs headlines by making smartphones with two screens that, ultimately, fizzle out of popularity fast. So it comes as no surprise that LG is seriously considering exiting the smartphone business entirely, according to an internal memo reported on by The Korean Herald.

Confirmed to be genuine by The Verge, the memo details how LG is “considering all possible measures, including sale, withdrawal and downsizing of the smartphone business.” The company believes it’s “about time for [them] to make a cold judgement and the best choice” all thanks to competition in the global market “getting fiercer.” Employees will remain with LG if such a reduction or exit is made, according to Kwon Bong-seok who sent out the memo.

It’s been a long time since I’ve been able to get excited about a new LG phone. I did genuinely like the V20 and V30 when they came out in 2016 and 2017, but everything that’s come out since then have felt very bland and boring. LG will be releasing a new rollable phone this year which I gave a CES 2021 Best in Show award to, so there is something to look forward to in the future from the company. But after it comes out, there’s no telling what direction LG’s mobile division will go, and there’s a real possibility they simply don’t release any phones in 2022.

I’ll be honest, though: I don’t want them to go. I always feel like LG can do something great. I mean, they do manage to make some good features like their hi-fi DACs, pro camera controls, and screens. If they pair those with sleeker designs, better software, and improved camera sensors, they could have a hit on their hands. Until then, their smartphones business will be in limbo, which is a shame.

Do you think LG will pull out of the smartphone market next year?

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.