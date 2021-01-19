Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 870 so companies don’t have to include an 865 in their phones

Qualcomm has a new processor called the Snapdragon 870, but before you get too excited, realize that it’s just an ever-so-slightly faster version of the Snapdragon 865 Plus. Literally, the chipset has the same architecture with a Kryo 585 CPU and Adreno 650 GPU. Qualcomm says the chip is clocked at 3.2GHz instead of the 865’s 2.84GHz, but the 865 Plus was 3.1GHz so in real world usage, you’ll barely notice a difference.

Really, the Snapdragon 870 is an easy way for manufacturers to include an 865 or 865 Plus in cheaper phones while not being judged for including a processor from last year. There’s an infamous stigma that surrounds devices carrying a chipset from the previous year, regardless of how well that chipset may perform. “870” is a new number for a Snapdragon processor, and since it’s coming out in 2021, it’ll feel much less dated to the end consumer.

Of course, if you get a Snapdragon 870 phone, you won’t get all the advantages of owning a Snapdragon 888-powered device. Qualcomm touts a more efficient 5nm process, an integrated 5G modem, support for 144Hz displays, a more powerful GPU, more versatile camera capabilities, and improved AI performance with the 888. If you don’t care about any of that, though, you should be fine with an 870.

Qualcomm says companies like Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, iQOO, and Xiaomi will include the Snapdragon 870 in upcoming smartphones. Some will be announced in Q1 2021.

