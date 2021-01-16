Apple’s 2021 iPhones will reportedly include Touch ID

Apple will reportedly include Touch ID sensors on the 2021 iPhones coming later this year. That’s according to a report out of Bloomberg which also hinted at Apple’s early development of foldable iPhones.

According to Bloomberg, 2021 will be an “S” year for the iPhone with “minor upgrades” compared to last year’s lineup, and one of those upgrades will be Touch ID. The feature will live alongside Face ID so that you get the best of both worlds. In an age where using any sort of facial recognition is virtually impossible thanks to masks. it’s nice to see Apple making an accommodation.

Bloomberg also notes that Apple has at least discussed taking the charging port off of some iPhones in favor of wireless charging like MagSafe.

We should learn more about the upcoming iPhones over the coming months.

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

