Report: Apple is working on foldable iPhone screens

Foldable smartphones have become all the rage lately, so it only makes sense to hear that Apple might be cooking up something for its iPhone line. A new report out of Bloomberg suggests Apple is working on foldable iPhone screens not unlike those of Samsung and Motorola. The screens feature nearly-invisible creases and are in early prototype stages.

It’s worth noting that this does not mean Apple will be putting out a foldable phone in the near future. Right now, these screens don’t have phones attached to them, so Apple appears to be just exploring the world of foldables for now.

Still, this is an indication that Apple is at least open to the idea of a foldable phone, even if it doesn’t pan out to a product that’ll eventually hit store shelves.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.