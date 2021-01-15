Apple reportedly releasing new MacBook Pros this year with upgraded ARM processor, MagSafe, no Touch Bar

Apple is reportedly developing two new MacBook Pros for 2021 that offer quite a lineup of upgrades. Both Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac) and Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman have released reports about the rumors, each lining up nearly identically with one another.

According to the reports, the new machines with come in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. It’s rumored that the laptops will have squared-off sides similar to the iPad Pro and iPhone 12, with the lid and bottom portion of the machines being completely flat. Bloomberg says the screens on the new MacBook Pros will be upgraded with “brighter, higher-contrast panels.”

Under the hood, Apple will use an upgraded ARM-based M processor with increased performance and better graphics, according to the reports. This would mark the first high-end devices to get one of Apple’s M-series chips. Notably, there won’t be any Intel models. The machines will also ship with more IO than just a couple of USB-C ports, although it isn’t clear what other ports will be included.

What won’t be included on the new MacBooks is a Touch Bar. Kuo and Bloomberg both mention how Apple has models of the machines without the extra display, replaced by a standard row of Function keys. This would be a pretty dramatic change for the MacBook Pro since Apple has included one on its highest-end laptops since 2016. However, it’s common for users to show little to no interest in using it, so the Touch Bar may have the same fate as 3D Touch.

Meanwhile, a feature we all thought died on the MacBook in 2015 may be making a comeback. Both reports suggest Apple will resurrect the MacBook version of MagSafe for charging the laptops. It’s reported that it’ll be faster than the USB-C charging available on MacBooks now.

As a final note, Bloomberg says Apple is also developing a redesigned MacBook Air, but it’s not clear when that machine might arrive.

Rumor has it these MacBook Pros will arrive in the middle of this year. That might mean they’ll debut at WWDC 2021, but nothing’s confirmed right now.

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

