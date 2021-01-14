Watch Samsung unveil the Galaxy S21 here

Samsung is hosting an event this morning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT to unveil its next generation of Galaxy S devices. Known as the Galaxy S21 series, the new phones will offer new designs, better cameras, faster specs, and even S Pen support.

Of course, the phones aren’t the only new things debuting at the event. Samsung will also take the wraps off its new Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds in addition to what’s called the Galaxy Tag. It’s basically Samsung’s version of a Tile tracker, something Apple has been rumored to be releasing.

It should be a pretty good show, and I’ll have coverage of everything Samsung announces throughout the day. If you wanna watch the event live, I’ve got a player embedded at the top of this post.

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

