Lenovo unveils new ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 with larger e-Ink display, 11th-gen Intel chips

Lenovo is continuing with its CES 2021 announcements by unveiling the new ThinkBook Plus Gen 2. The first generation of this laptop was unveiled last year during CES, and this new version looks to improve in a lot of ways.

The big draw of the original ThinkBook Plus was the e-Ink display strapped to the back of the lid. It gave users a different way to read documents, take notes, and interact with their PCs. With the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2, it gets even better thanks to a larger 12-inch e-Ink panel with a resolution of 2560×1600. Lenovo also says it has a faster refresh rate, although it doesn’t specify what it is.

The company also says it’s redesigned the e-Ink interface so it’s easier to open apps, find files, and more. Overall, it looks like Lenovo is leaning into the whole idea of having an e-Ink screen on your laptop, so it’ll be interesting to check this machine out in person.

Of course, once you open the lid of the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2, you’ll be staring at a standard laptop. Lenovo offers a 13.3-inch 2560×1600 16:10 LCD display with thinner bezels and 400 nits of brightness. Inside, the company includes Intel’s 11th-generation processors up to an i7. You also get up to 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and Intel’s integrated graphics.

For security, the company includes a fingerprint reader and a ThinkShutter over the webcam. The speakers are tuned by Harman Kardon and offer Dolby Atmos compatibility, there’s Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and an integrated pen for writing and drawing. Lenovo also touts up to 15 hours of usage on the standard LCD screen and up to 24 hours of usage with the e-Ink panel.

Lenovo will start the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 at $1,549 when it launches later this quarter.

