OnePlus reveals its first fitness tracker with fitness and sleep tracking, two-week battery, and low price

At CES 2021, OnePlus has unveiled its very first entry into the world of fitness trackers. Simply called the OnePlus Band, the device resembles other trackers that fall into the wristband category with a tall screen and silicon strap.

It offers all the normal fitness stuff you come to expect like heart rate monitoring, exercise tracking, sleep tracking, and even blood oxygen saturation monitoring. It has a 1.1-inch OLED display with a 294×126 resolution, IP68 certification, a 5ATM rating for water resistance at up to 50 meters for 10 minutes, and a 100mAh battery that should last for two weeks on a single charge, according to the company.

OnePlus says you also get smartwatch-esque features like camera shutter controls and smartphone notifications. The band is compatible with Android for now, with an iPhone version of the OnePlus Health app arriving in the future.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like many people will be able to buy a OnePlus Band. The company has only announced a launch for India where it’ll go on sale January 13th for ₹2,499. Translated into U.S. dollars, that’s $34 which certainly isn’t bad for a device like this. Hopefully, more markets will get the OnePlus band soon.

