LG unveils new 2021 TV lineup with even brighter OLED panels

Every year at CES, LG reveals a bunch of next-gen TVs that’ll fill out the company’s portfolio for the next 12 months. That’s just the case with CES 2021, as LG hosted an online-only event to debut its roundup of flagship televisions for the new year.

This year’s big feature draw? Brighter OLED panels. LG says its new “OLED Evo” technology can pump out a much brighter picture over standard OLED screens, even ones LG shipped last year. The new G1 series of TVs come with OLED Evo screens that are offered in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch sizes. The new C1 series also comes with the screen technology in addition to an 83-inch form factor.

According to LG, the new TVs use AI powered by the new alpha9 processor to automatically analyze the content you’re watching and adjust the picture accordingly. You also get support for VRR, G-Sync, FreeSync, and a new Game Optimizer mode to make titles powered by systems like the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 more enjoyable. Each model supports LG’s new Gallery Stand (a.k.a. a fancy TV stand), and there’s now LG’s AI Sound Pro which helps even out volume across entertainment services and inputs. Virtual 5.1.2 surround sound is also supported.



LG Electronics today announces the introduction of webOS 6.0 for its 2021 OLED, QNED Mini LED, NanoCell and UHD smart TVs.

LG includes its new, redesigned webOS 6.0 software on the G1 and C1 series. It includes a redesigned Magic Remote with even more buttons for quicker access to services like Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video, the Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

Rounding things off, HDMI 2.1, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos are also supported by the new TVs.

LG hasn’t announced pricing or availability just yet for the new G1 and C1 TVs, but expect that information soon.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.