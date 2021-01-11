Lenovo announces refreshed ThinkPad X1 line, featuring a new ThinkPad X1 Titanium

During CES 2021, Lenovo unveiled a refreshed version of its ThinkPad X1 lineup with a marquee model: the ThinkPad X1 Titanium. There’s also a sixth-generation ThinkPad X1 Yoga and ninth-gen X1 Carbon.

But let’s start with that titanium model. Lenovo says it uses a “titanium material” for the design of the X1 Titanium, and they were able to keep it pretty thin at just over 11mm thick. It has a 13.5-inch 3:2 display with a 2K resolution, and it can reach up to 450 nits in brightness. The laptop’s powered by 11th-generation Intel processors, up to 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage.

Lenovo also touts the machine’s Dolby Atmos speaker system and compatibility with Dolby Vision HDR. It’s also Intel Evo certified (as is every new ThinkPad X1) which means it’ll get at least nine hours of battery life, instant wake times, and other smart features.

Rounding things off, the X1 Titanium comes with a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports and optional 5G connectivity.

Next up, the sixth-gen X1 Yoga. I’m a huge fan of the X1 Yoga, and the newest generation looks to build upon its winning formula. It offers 11th-gen Intel processors, Intel Iris X graphics, a 16:10 display, a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, better battery life, a wider touchpad, and optional 5G.

It also comes with Dolby Voice which is debuting on both the X1 Yoga and new X1 Carbon. Essentially, the technology enhances voices when you’re on a call with someone and eliminates background noise. It’ll optimize your speakers and microphones so they perform at their best, and you’ll even notice a difference in using voice assistants like Alexa. It’s a very timely feature given how many of us are constantly on Zoom and other video chatting apps.

Speaking of the X1 Carbon, the new ninth-gen laptop also gets 11th-gen Intel chips, a 16:10 display, a wider touchpad, better battery life, and improved venting.

Lenovo says the X1 Titanium Yoga (as it’s formally called) will start at $1,899, the X1 Yoga will start at $1,569, and the X1 Carbon will cost $1,429. The Titanium model will launch this month, while the other two models will arrive in February.

