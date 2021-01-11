Lenovo introduces new ThinkPad X12 Detachable with 3:2 screen, 11th-gen Intel processors

Alongside new ThinkPad X1 laptops, at CES 2021, Lenovo has unveiled a new 2-in-1 ThinkPad call the ThinkPad X12 Detachable. The device is a clear Microsoft Surface Pro competitor thanks to its detachable keyboard. Unlike past ThinkPad-branded 2-in-1s, however, this model has proper high-end laptop specs, making it a proper Surface/ThinkPad blend.

Lenovo includes a 12.3-inch Full HD+ display covered in Gorilla Glass 5. It has a 3:2 aspect ratio which is a huge improvement over the 16:9 screens Lenovo has been using for years. The X12 Detachable offers one Thunderbolt 4, one USB-C, a nano SIM slot, and a headphone jack around its body. You’ll also find a fingerprint reader, IR camera, Kensington lock slot, an 8MP rear-facing camera, and a 5MP web cam.

Under the hood, Lenovo includes 11th-gen Intel processors up to an i7 vPro. You also get Intel Iris X graphics, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The company touts 10 hours of usage on a single charge, while recharging should be fairly speedy thanks to the 65W charger in the box.

The actual detachable portion of the device is the keyboard, and it offers a backlight for ease of use in dakrer environments along with a touchpad. There’s also a silo on the right side of the keyboard to store the included stylus. As as usual with ThinkPads, the TrackPoint is here.

For durability, Lenovo says the X12 Detachable has been put through MIL-SPEC 810G testing, meaning you should be okay if you drop it. The company also tosses in LTE Cat9 compatibility for extra mobility.

Lenovo will charge $1,149 for the X12 Detachable when it goes on sale this month. Stay tuned for a review of the device.

