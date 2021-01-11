HP’s new Elite Folio has an ARM-based processor, 5G, and 24.5 hours of battery life

Over the weekend before CES 2021 officially kicked off, HP unveiled its new Elite Folio convertible. It’s similar to the Spectre Folio that launched a couple of years ago, but it makes a few new choices. It’ll go on sale this February for a yet-to-be-disclosed price.

HP says the new Elite Folio is covered in “vegan leather” which will undoubtedly feel cheaper than the genuine leather-covered Spectre Folio from 2018. The device itself is slightly taller thanks to the new 13.3-inch Full HD 16:10 display. It also includes a silo for the stylus that comes with the devices below the screen.

Perhaps the starkest change here is in terms of processing. Instead of an Intel Y-series chipset, the new Elite Folio comes with Qualcomm’s ARM-based Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chipset. This should make the experience much snappier, but not on par with the performance from, say, an 11th-gen Intel processor available on other HP laptops.

Because it comes with a Snapdragon processor, HP gives you the option to purchase a model with either a Snapdragon X20 or X55 modem. The former gives you 4G LTE connectivity while the latter has 5G. There’s also a most that’s Wi-Fi-only, if that’s more your speed.

Rounding off the spec sheet, the Elite Folio can be configured with up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of M.2 SSD storage, and a Sure View Reflect privacy display for security. HP says the device should last up to 24.5 hours on a single charge (notably impressive, I might add). There are also a couple of USB-C ports in addition to a headphone jack, an HD webcam with a built-in privacy shutter, and Wi-Fi 6.

In the coming weeks, I’ll do my best to get my hands on a review sample. Stay tuned.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.