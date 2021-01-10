Lenovo unveils Yoga AIO 7 with rotating screen, AMD processors

Lenovo has unveiled the new Yoga AIO 7 ahead of CES 2021. It’s an all-in-one PC with an interesting design element: a rotating display.
Normally, if you want the ability to rotate your PC’s screen from landscape to vertical, you have to buy a special monitor with a rotatable hinge. But to make the Yoga AIO 7 a bit more unique, Lenovo built that hinge right into the design. Personally, I’ve never had a use case where a vertically-mounted monitor would suit me, but if you regularly edit portrait-oriented photos or videos or just wanna watch TikTok on a giant screen, the Yoga AIO 7 may be right up your ally.
Lenovo will also let you take special advantage of the screen by letting you use it like a monitor. Through USB-C, you can plug your laptop into the Yoga AIO 7 and use it as an external display complete with speakers, a mouse and keyboard, power supply, a wider port selection, and even a hard drive. A future software update will also let you use the device as a 4K smart TV, so it seems like a pretty versatile all-in-one PC.
As for specs, Lenovo lets you configure the machine with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, Nvidia GeForce 2060 graphics, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. It comes with a 27-inch 4K display with optional DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB compatibility. You also get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB-C port, six USB-A ports, and twin 5W JBL-tuned stereo speakers. It ships in Cloud Grey with Moon White accents.
Lenovo will charge $1,599 for the Yoga AIO 7. It’s available in China now, but there are no plans to reach North America. Hopefully that will change in the future.
