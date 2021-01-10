Lenovo debuts new AR glasses that emulate floating Windows monitors for enterprises

Ahead of CES 2021, Lenovo has unveiled a pair of AR glasses that aim to improve your computing experience at enterprises. The glasses are called the ThinkReality A3 smart glasses and will launch later this year for a yet-to-be-disclosed price.

It’s worth noting that Lenovo didn’t try to set out and make its own version of Google Glass, and that’s clear when you look at their design. They have super bulky black frames, projectors in the lenses, and lights on the arms. These are by no means everyday glasses. Instead, they’re meant to give you much more screen real estate than what you may have in real life.

According to Lenovo, you have to connect the ThinkReality A3s to a Windows 10 PC in order to use them. Once connected, you can begin doing work on up to five virtual monitors that are projected right in front of you. Lenovo uses stereoscopic 1080p displays to simulate the experience, and the entire thing is powered by the Snapdragon XR1 chipset from Qualcomm.

Of course, AR experiences can also be powered by the glasses. Lenovo touts the ability to fire up such simulations by connecting a special Industrial version of the A3s to a Motorola smartphone. (Side note: I have absolutely no idea why the hell you need a Motorola smartphone to do this.) Things like 3D visualization, augmented modeling, and more can be powered by this setup.

“The A3 is a next generation augmented reality solution – light, powerful and versatile,” said Jon Pershke, Lenovo Vice President of Strategy and Emerging Business in their Intelligent Device Group. “The smart glasses are part of a comprehensive integrated digital solution from Lenovo that includes the advanced AR device, ThinkReality software, and Motorola mobile phones. Whether working in virtual spaces or supporting remote assistance, the ThinkReality A3 enhances workers’ abilities to do more wherever they are.”

There’s no doubt that the ThinkReality A3 glasses are exciting, but there’s little reason for consumers to have their hearts flutter because of them. Lenovo specifically states they’re “One of the most advanced and versatile enterprise smart glasses to come to market,” so I wouldn’t anticipate the date when you can finally buy them. Plus, do you really wanna simulate five Windows 10 desktops through AR?

Of course, if I manage to get my hands on them, I’ll let you know if they’re any good.

