HP updates Elite Dragonfly business laptops with 11th-gen Intel processors, 5G, improved web cam

At CES 2021, HP has unveiled updated versions of its Elite Dragonfly business laptops. The new machines have better processors, 5G, an improved web cam, and more. HP will launch the machines this month, but we don’t know the pricing just yet.

There are two new models debuting known as the Elite Dragonfly G2 and Elite Dragonfly Max. Both are getting Intel’s new 11th-generation Tiger Lake processors with i5 and i7 variants. If you’d like to save a few bucks, there’s a version of the G2 with an Intel Core i3. You also get up to 32GB of RAM, up to 2TB of M.2 SSD storage, a couple of USB-C ports, a USB 3.1 port for charging, an HDMI port, and a nano SIM slot.

That nano SIM slot is worth pointing out since both laptops are capable of connecting to 5G with the right configuration. HP gives you the option of either 4G or 5G at checkout, so if you want the latest cellular network technology on your laptop, you can pay extra. Notably, it’s GSM only, so you’ll need AT&T or T-Mobile to use it.

Both machines get a 13.3-inch display with a Full HD resolution. Those wanting a 4K panel will need an upgraded Dragonfly G2. Meanwhile, those who want a better web cam will have to get a Dragonfly Max which includes a 5MP sensor along with four wide-array mics for improved voice pickup during calls. There’s also now a button on the keyboard to deactivate the camera instead of a physical slider in the top bezel to cover it.

Rounding things off, HP includes a Tile track built into the laptops so you can track your laptop right in the Tile app.

HP will sell the Elite Dragonfly G2 and Max in a blue color scheme, while the latter laptop also gets a second black option.

