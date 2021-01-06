LG unveils 2021 Gram laptop line with 11th-gen Intel processors and updated designs

Ahead of the official kick-off of CES 2021, LG has unveiled its 2021 lineup of Gram laptops. The new machines don’t stray very far from last year’s array of Gram laptops, but they do offer up some nice upgrades like a tweaked design and fresh specs.

LG is introducing five different Gram laptops this year. There’s the Gram 17, the Gram 16, the Gram 14, the 2-in-1 Gram 16, and the 2-in-1 Gram 14. Each model has a name that matches its screen size, with the 14-inch variants getting 1920×1080 resolutions and the larger models sporting 2560×1600 resolutions. As the Gram name implies, these laptops are very light; the 17-inch model weighs just 2.98 pounds, while the 14-inch model is 2.2 pounds. The heaviest of the bunch is the 2-in-1 Gram 16, but at just 3.26 pounds you likely won’t notice it in your bag.

This year’s Gram lineup doesn’t look much different compared to what we got in 2020, but LG says it did make the keyboard and trackpad a bit bigger for comfort. There’s also a new “four-sided super-slim bezel design” that should help make the screens more immersive. (And in case you’re wondering, LG decided to keep the 16:10 aspect ratio.)

Under the hood, the company includes Intel’s new 11th-generation processors with Iris Xe or UHD graphics. You also get Evo certification which means instant wake times, at least nine hours of battery life, Wi-Fi 6, and Thunderbolt 4 are all onboard. You also get up to 16GB of RAM and fingerprint readers for security.

LG will ship the clamshell-style Gram laptops in white, silver, and black. Meanwhile, the 2-in-1 Grams will ship in silver, black, and green. Pricing and availability has yet to be revealed, but I’ll let you know when that information is available.

