OnePlus will bring the Nord N10 5G and N100 to the US on January 15th

OnePlus has announced its latest budget phones, the Nord N10 5G and N100, will make their way to the United States on January 15th. This comes after the devices debuted in October when the company originally confirmed they’d eventually wash up on State shores. They mark the first time OnePlus Nord phones were for sale in North America.

Left: OnePlus Nord N100 | Right: OnePlus Nord N10 5G

The OnePlus N100 is the cheapest of the two at $179.99. It offers a 6.52-inch 720p LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 460 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. There’s a triple camera setup on the back with a main 13MP shooter, a macro lens, and a bokeh lens. Meanwhile, there’s a hole-punch selfie shooter on the front. You also get a 5,000mAh battery, 18W charging, stereo speakers, and Android 10 with a promised upgrade to Android 11.

Notably, the N100 is missing 5G, and that’s where the Nord N10 5G comes into play. At $299.99, it ships with the new network standard (sub-6GHz only) thanks to the Snapdragon 690 processor, enabling compatibility with Qualcomm’s X51 modem. You also get more RAM at 6GB and double the storage at 128GB.

On the front, there’s a 6.49-inch 1080p OLED 90Hz screen, while on the back sits a quad-camera system with a 64MP main shooter, a wide-angle camera, a monochrome sensor, and a macro lens. There’s also a 16MP selfie camera.

Rounding things off, the N10 5G gets a 4,300mAh battery, Warp Charge 30T, stereo speakers, and Android 10 with a future upgrade to Android 11.

OnePlus will sell the Nord N10 5G and N100 unlocked through their site in addition to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.

