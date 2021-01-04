The first budget 5G phones are coming thanks to Qualcomm

If you’ve wanted to buy a 5G phone but couldn’t afford to shell out $500+ for one, 2021 will be your year. Qualcomm has just announced the Snapdragon 480 processor, and it’s expected that plenty of companies will be using it in phones that cost under $300 purely for the 5G connectivity.

We just made history: #5G is now available in all #Snapdragon tiers. Announcing the Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform, delivering truly global 5G, series-defying performance, and enhanced entertainment for more people than ever. Learn more: https://t.co/Hx8fkhCDNq pic.twitter.com/TXDLUAxPXm — Qualcomm (@Qualcomm) January 4, 2021

The chipset ships with Qualcomm’s X51 modem which offers both mmWave and sub-6GHz connectivity. This will help 5G phones become much more mainstream, especially in a time where people aren’t willing to spend a lot of money on a new phone.

Of course, the Snapdragon 480 improves other areas of the budget smartphone experience as well. The chip includes the Kryo 460 CPU with speeds of up to 2.0GHz, the Adreno 619 GPU, and the Hexagon 686 processor. This means users can expect up to a 100 percent increase in general performance and up to 70 percent better AI performance. You also get Quick Charge 4+ for faster charging speeds.

As far as the camera department’s concerned, Qualcomm says you’ll be able to take three 13MP photos at once thanks to the new triple ISP. You can also capture 64MP photos and three simultaneous 720p video recordings.

Rounding things off, the Snapdragon 480 includes support for 120Hz Full HD+ displays, Qualcoom aptX audio, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1.

Qualcomm says the first Snapdragon 480-powered devices will arrive in early 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.