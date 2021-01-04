Samsung will officially announce Galaxy S21 series on January 14th

It’s official: Samsung will take the wraps off its initial batch of 2021 flagships during an event on January 14th. According to an invitation the company sent out, we’re just 10 days away from seeing the Galaxy S21 series. The keynote will obviously be held virtually and begin at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

The invitation doesn’t confirm anything in terms of specs for the S21 series, but it does hint at the unique camera module Samsung is going with for this generation of Galaxy S devices. The housing melts into the top left corner of the phones with large, pronounced sensors laid out vertically. I’m assuming this will be the biggest differentiation compared to last year’s phones in terms of design.

The S21 series will also have flat screens instead of curves on the left and right sides. They’ll range in sizes from 6.2-inches to 6.8-inches, offer 120Hz refresh rates, and all include AMOLED panels. The devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and ship with up to 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, depending on which model you get. The highest-end S21 Ultra will also be compatible with the S Pen. In addition, the device will have a 5,000mAh battery, and 45W fast charging.

We’ll learn everything there is to know about the phones in a little over a week. We’re also expecting new Galaxy Buds Pro and potentially a new Tile tracker competitor. Stay tuned.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.