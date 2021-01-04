OnePlus might include crazy 45W fast wireless charging on the OnePlus 9 Pro

Last year, OnePlus finally caved and included wireless charging on the OnePlus 8 Pro. It only settled (after years of saying no) to include the feature because it was able to develop 30W fast wireless charging with a special charging dock that had a fan to keep your phone cool. If that’s anything to base OnePlus’ successor to the 8 Pro off of, they might need a bigger fan – 45W wireless charging may be on its way.

According to Max Jambor on Voice, the OnePlus 9 Pro will feature crazy-fast 45W wireless charging. It’s a 15W increase and will likely require a proprietary wireless charger to work, but that would nonetheless be quite a feat for OnePlus since most companies haven’t made it past 15W wireless charging yet. In addition, the phone will have reverse wireless charging, letting you charge Qi-compatible accessories using the back of your phone.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is also rumored to include a Snapdragon 888 processor, a 4,500mAh battery, a 120Hz 6.7-inch display, triple rear cameras, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and OxygenOS 11. Judging by the wireless charging speed, it’s also likely the phone will ship with 65W wired charging which first debuted on the OnePlus 8T.

We should know more about OnePlus’ next phones this spring when they’re expected to debut.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.