Google releases January 2021 security patch w/ sound and brightness fixes for Pixel phones

Google has begun rolling out the January 2021 security patch to its Pixel phones, with other manufacturers following suit like Samsung. The update comes with a variety of bug fixes and security enhancements under the hood, but it also has some Pixel-exclusive fixes that should improve the experience of using the devices.

For one, Google says it’s fixing the audio on the Pixel 5. The company touts “Further tuning & improvements for volume level of system sounds” on the device, which should mean system sounds like screenshots and keyboard taps will be a lot quieter. I’ve noticed on my own Pixel 5 that the volume of actions like that can be incredibly loud, so it’s nice to see Google resolve the issue.

The Pixel 4a 5G gets a fix for speaker noise in certain scenarios, while all of the 2020 Pixels (4a, 4a 5G, 5) get improvements in the auto-brightness department. Rounding things off, all supported Pixel phones dating back to the Pixel 3 get fixes for intermittent restarts in certain apps, auto-rotation responsiveness, and phone calls on certain MNVO networks.

You can read about all the fixes in this month’s patch here. The update is rolling out to Pixel phones now, so go check your settings app to upgrade.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.