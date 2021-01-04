Announcing the Matridox Best in Show badge!

Hey everyone – happy new year! We’ve finally made it out of 2020 and are ready to get a fresh start in 2021. I figured I’d kick off the new year with a special announcement about Matridox’s badge program.

As you know, I recently introduced the Editor’s Choice badge for the site, and I’ve already given it to a couple of devices, namely the ThinkPad X1 Yoga and Pixel 5. It’s a clear way to showcase the products I’m personally in love with, and 2021 will see the rollout of more badges like this. The first new one? Best in Show!

With CES 2021 creeping up on us, I thought it’d be a great time to launch the new Best in Show badge from Matridox. You’ve probably seen this badge at other sites, but in case you haven’t, it’s a unique way to highlight different products, technologies, and experiences that debut during events like keynotes and tradeshows. I’ll be using this badge at virtually every major tech show like CES and MWC and awarding the companies that develop something unique, industry-shifting, technically advanced, or just plain cool.

If you’re a company that I give a Best in Show badge to, reach out to me at [email protected] – let’s chat!

Stay tuned for my coverage of CES 2021 and the rest of the tech craziness that’ll emerge this year. It should be a fun 12 months.

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

