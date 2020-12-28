Xiaomi unveils Mi 11 smartphone powered by the new Snapdragon 888

Xiaomi has unveiled its latest flagship phone, the Mi 11, a device that qualifies as among the first smartphones of 2021 given its shipping date of January 1st. The phone makes some important changes over the Mi 10, and the most obvious one is the new processor. You’ll also find a tweaked design, upgraded camera, and larger screen.

First up, that processor. The Mi 11 is the first device announced to run the new Snapdragon 888 processor, the chipset that’ll make its way into virtually every high-end Android phone next year. It’s paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Thanks to the chip, you also get 5G connectivity and Wi-Fi 6.

Xiaomi includes a 6.81-inch OLED display on the front of the Mi 11, a 0.11-inch increase over what was on the Mi 10. The resolution sits at 3200×1440, and it sports a 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, you’ll find a triple camera setup consisting of a main 108MP lens, an ultra-wide 13MP shooter, and a 5MP telephoto.

The Mi 11 also includes a 20MP selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The device also ships with a 4,600mAh battery that can be juiced up by a 55W wired fast charger, notably not included in the box similar to the iPhone 12. You also have 50W fast wireless charging.

Rounding things off, the Mi 11 includes an IR blaster, Gorilla Glass Victus for protection, and speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon.

Xiaomi says the Mi 11 will start around $612 when it launches later this week in China. The 8GB RAM/128GB model costs RMB 3999 (about $611.92), the 8GB RAM/256GB model is RMB 4299 (about $657.81), and the 12GB RAM/256GB model is RMB 4699 ($719.02). It’ll be available in Midnight Gray, Horizon Blue, Frost White, Lilac Purple, and Honey Beige.

