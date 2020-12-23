OnePlus says its first smartwatch will come in early 2021

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed the company’s first smartwatch is set to ship in early 2021. The “Flagship Killer” brand has been rumored for quite some time to be developing a smartwatch, but nothing up until this year solidified. Now, we have official confirmation that the device is on its way.

Many of you said you wanted a watch, and as you might have heard over the weekend—we're making one, to be released early next year. Wishes do come true.🎁 https://t.co/H1Fqv9srXj — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) December 22, 2020

Not much is known about the OnePlus watch, but rumors suggest it’ll run Wear OS that’s been further optimized thanks to the company’s work with Google. Right now, Wear OS is in a really rocky state with performance issues, bugs, and poor app support galore. If there’s anything OnePlus can do to help, I’m sure users will appreciate it.

As more details unravel, I’ll be sure to fill you in. There’s just not much to talk about right now.

