Motorola publishes list of devices getting Android 11 – here's why it's not impressive

Motorola has published a list of all the devices getting updated to Android 11. It’s a pretty lengthy list that covers a lot of the phones the company has put out over the past couple of years, but there’s a pretty major catch: most of these phones will only get updated to Android 11, no further.

Here’s the list for context.

motorola razr 5G

motorola razr 2019

motorola edge

motorola edge+

motorola one 5G

motorola one action

motorola one fusion

motorola one fusion+

motorola one hyper

motorola one vision

moto g 5G

moto g 5G plus

moto g fast

moto g power

moto g pro

moto g stylus

moto g9

moto g9 play

moto g9 plus

moto g9 power

moto g8

moto g8 power

Lenovo K12 Note

As you can see, that’s a nice lineup of devices getting the latest version of Android. But as far as a future update to Android 12, Motorola is only guaranteeing the Moto Edge and Razr lines get it. That means 20 of the phones listed will likely get this year’s major Android release and that’s it. Motorola is certainly not what it used to be when it comes to software support.

What’s more, the company isn’t guaranteeing any sort of timely rollout of Android 11 to any of these devices. Most will get the update “in the coming months,” and there’s a good chunk that’ll require partner approval before any sort of rollout is underway. So really, the only thing Moto has going for itself in this case is the amount of phones getting Android 11.

Here’s to hoping software support gets better after Android 11 for Motorola, even though I tend to doubt it.

