Adobe Premiere Pro is now in beta for Apple’s M1 Macs

Adobe has released a beta version of its Premiere Pro video editing software for Apple’s new ARM-based Macs running the M1 chip. The software comes after both Photoshop and Lightroom entered their own beta periods for the M1 Macs. The beta marks the first time you’ve been able to natively run Premiere Pro on an ARM Mac; up until now, you’ve had to resort to Rosetta 2 emulating Premiere for Intel Macs.

There are plenty of known issues in this version of Premiere and a ton of missing features. Adobe says this first public beta “includes all the core editing functions and workflows like color, graphics, and audio, as well as features like Productions, and multicam.” They prioritized widely used codecs as well such as H.264, HEVC, and ProRes. If these features are everyday tools for you, you may be able to keep your production workflow the same with this beta, so long as you’re willing to risk the bugs which can be found below.

Known Issues Tapping the tool selector on the Touch Bar (MacBook Pro) can cause a crash Premiere Pro can crash on launch if set to Chinese localization Team Projects collaborators can appear offline Dragging markers in the Timeline or Program Monitor can cause a flicker in the Program Monitor Estimated file size when exporting can be incorrect by an order of magnitude Project Manager has an incomplete set of presets as well as some extraneous presets Using Lumetri color controls while the Program or Source Monitor are set to Multi-Camera view can cause the application to hang

Adobe also lists features that aren’t functioning correctly in this beta.

Not functioning currently Learn Panel and in-app tutorials Support for control surfaces Not all video & audio effects have been ported Legacy Titler (use the essential graphics workflow instead) Motion Graphics Templates authored in After Effects (Premiere Pro authored MOGRTs work) Old caption workflow (please use the new captioning workflow which is available in both beta versions, Apple Silicon and Intel) Interchange formats (XML, AAF, OMF) Capture panel & preferences Device Control preferences Third party plug-in support including panels, effects, scripting, and transmit Libraries panel

Finally, the company notes that third-party integrations will need to be updated by their respective developers for M1 support.

To learn more about the beta and to install it for yourself, visit Adobe’s blog.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.