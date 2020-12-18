We’re giving away a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8!

The year 2020 has been a hard one for everybody, and it’s not exaggerating to say everyone’s happy to see it go. With 2021 right around the corner, I’m sure plenty of people are looking for ways to kick it off right, and one of them could be by winning a new laptop.

I’ve partnered with Lenovo to give away a ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 to help you get the new year off to a great start. It’s valued at over $2,400 and is fully loaded. Here’s what you get on this machine.

14-inch UHD display

10th-gen Intel Core i7 vPro

16GB RAM

512GB SSD storage

Windows 10 Pro

This laptop’s a screamer for sure, and it can be yours if you enter the giveaway.

If you want a chance at winning a new X1 Carbon, check out the form below. Good luck to everyone!

(If the form doesn’t display below, click here!)

Giveaway notes: You’ll have a month to enter, with entries closing on January 15th, 2021. I’ll choose a winner the next day. You’ll have 24 hours to reply to the email I send you announcing your victory to claim your prize. If you don’t, I’ll be forced to choose another winner. No purchase is necessary. You must be a resident of the U.S. to enter and 18 years old or older.

