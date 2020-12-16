Samsung might release a Galaxy Note 21 after all

Rumor after rumor has pointed to Samsung not releasing any more Galaxy Note phones after this year’s lineup. Those reports were further enforced by company executive TM Roh who hinted at popular Note features arriving on other phones (read: the S Pen on a Galaxy S phone), therefore rendering the entire product line next to useless. But according to Yonhap, we may get a Galaxy Note 21 after all.

The publication released a report claiming to quote someone at Samsung confirming there will be a new Galaxy Note in 2021. “We are preparing to release the Galaxy Note series next year,” the official reportedly said. “Roh’s message does not mean that the Galaxy Note series will be discontinued.”

Samsung has been asked for comment by a few publications regarding this story, but they aren’t talking.

If we get a Galaxy Note 21, it isn’t clear what it could feature. The tech world has been so focused on the phone series’ demise that no one’s published any potential details, possible renders, or even a wish list. Because of that, it’s really hard to say how accurate Yonhap‘s reporting is.

This may be the tip of the iceberg in terms of Note 21 coverage, so stay tuned for more details. I’m sure this story will continue to circulate for months to come.

