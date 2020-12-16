Microsoft releases version of Office optimized for Apple’s M1 Macs

If you own one of Apple’s new Macs running the M1 chip and happen to be an Office user, there’s good news: Microsoft has released an optimized version of the productivity suite for the newest MacBook Air, Pro, and Mac mini. The software will now run much better on Apple’s custom silicon in order to maximize efficiency. Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote are all included. A notable exception is Teams which will take a little longer to optimize, for some reason.

Microsoft says the new versions of Office apps are Universal, so they’ll now run on both M1 and Intel Macs. It’s unlikely Intel users will see any changes in performance, so expect nothing but bug fixes if that’s the kind of Mac you have.

Microsoft says you can update Office through the Mac App Store to get the M1 version.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.