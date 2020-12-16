Apple TV Plus is coming to the Chromecast with Google TV in 2021

Following the recent integration of Apple Music with Google Assistant-powered speakers, Google has announced that an Apple TV Plus app will soon be available on the new Chromecast with Google TV. It’ll then roll out to other Android TV devices.

As a quick follow-up to welcoming Apple Music to Google smart speakers and displays, we’ll be bringing more of your favorite entertainment into one place with the launch of the Apple TV app on the all-new Chromecast with Google TV. With the addition of the Apple TV app, Chromecast with Google TV users can access Apple TV+ (you’ll need a paid subscription). This makes the Chromecast with Google TV one of the only streaming devices with all the major video subscriptions.

Google says the app will give you access to your iTunes library along with any channels you subscribe to through Apple TV. It should have an interface nearly identical to that of other Apple TV Plus apps. Of course, it’ll also support Family Sharing.

The app will roll out in “early 2021” according to the company. It isn’t clear if older Chromecasts will gain the ability to cast Apple TV Plus content since that would require the use of an iPhone or iPad (there’s no Android app for the service). As details emerge, I’ll fill you in.

