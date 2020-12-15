Samsung seemingly confirms the S Pen will work with Galaxy S phones in 2021

Samsung’s President and Head of Mobile Communications TM Roh has published a blog post which details some of the company’s ambitions for the year ahead. One of them seems to be including S Pen support on other Galaxy S phones, a rumor that’s been spreading like wildfire lately. Roh said the following in his post which implies the rumor is true.

We’ve also been paying attention to people’s favorite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and are excited to add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup.

Besides the S Pen, it’s not really clear what else Samsung could be talking about. So much about the Galaxy Note and S lines are similar that the S Pen is the only blatant differentiator. They could be talking about the boxier design, but I doubt it. And to be honest, I’d be surprised if what they were referencing was anything but the S Pen.

More than likely, though, Samsung won’t include an S Pen with the Galaxy S phones. Instead, it’ll likely sell it as an accessory and perhaps sell you a case with a sleeve for the pen. If/when S Pen support comes to other phones, it may also mean the Galaxy Note line will officially die. It’s still too early to say, but we’ll know more the deeper into 2021 we go.

Samsung also hinted at much improved cameras on its phones for next year, claiming 2021 will be an “epic new year” in this department. Foldable phones will also be getting more affordable, so long as that’s what Roh means when he says foldables will become “more accessible.” AI technologies, battery life, cellular connectivity, and more will also see improvements next year.

Roh concluded his blog post by hinting at a January event to kick things off, lining up with past reports claiming the Galaxy S21 series will debut in January. Right now, it’s looking like we’ll get our first wave of Samsung announcements very early in 2021 so stay tuned.

