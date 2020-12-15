RIP: Twitter will officially kill Periscope in March 2021

It’s been a long time since Periscope, the live video streaming service purchased by Twitter in 2015, got decent press coverage. The app has been stagnant for years now with next to no new features or significant updates in recent memory. Unfortunately, that trend has resulted in today’s announcement of the shutdown of the service effective March 2021.

Twitter made the announcement in a blog post on Medium where the company confirms it’ll now focus on Twitter Live as its live video platform. They actually made their reasoning for shutting down Periscope pretty blunt, explaining how the app is in “an unsustainable maintenance-mode state” and would’ve been shut down sooner had it not been for the craziness of 2020. The paragraph below sums everything up nicely.

First off, we want to be transparent about why we’re making this decision, especially to those of you who are active and passionate users of Periscope today. The truth is that the Periscope app is in an unsustainable maintenance-mode state, and has been for a while. Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen declining usage and know that the cost to support the app will only continue to go up over time. Leaving it in its current state isn’t doing right by the current and former Periscope community or by Twitter. We still believe in the power of live video to solve impactful problems, which is why we’ve brought most of the core capabilities of Periscope into Twitter. We probably would have made this decision sooner if it weren’t for all of the projects we reprioritized due to the events of 2020. We’re sharing our decision with you now because we want to be transparent and honest about where we’re at and what’s next.

The dedicated mobile apps for Periscope will no longer be available in March, and new account sign-ups are blocked as of today. You’ll be able to access archives of live broadcasts through Periscope’s website which will remain up after the shutdown, and Super Broadcasters will be able to cash out their earnings until April 30th, 2021.

Periscope was once the place to go if you wanted to broadcast live video to the world since it was so effortless. But in an age where apps like Instagram, Facebook, and even YouTube make it incredibly easy to share your life in real time, Periscope’s lack of innovation has caused it to fall far behind its competitors.

Still, it’s worth pouring one out for one of the founders of modern live streaming. It’ll live in spirit through Twitter Live. Rest in peace, Periscope.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

0

Author Max Buondonno Founder of Matridox. I also founded and am CEO of MBEDDED Media, a new kind of media company. Lover of anything and everything involving technology. I enjoy coffee, music, and writing. I'm also really getting into traveling and photography. Legendary Scoop himself.

You must log in to post a comment.