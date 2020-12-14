Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on AT&T gets Android 11 update

Not too long ago, Samsung kicked off the rollout of Android 11 to its 2020 flagship phones with the Galaxy S20 on Verizon. Now, the company has moved on to its much pricier and slightly newer Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on AT&T.

Users across the web (but specifically on Reddit) have reported receiving the update on their devices. It’s a pretty sizable upgrade, weighing in at around 2.5GB. If you’re low on power, you’ll probably wanna plug in before getting the update.

Android 11 for the Galaxy Note 20 series comes with One UI 3.0 which has its own unique set of features. You get a new lock screen, an updated notification shade, and easier ways to perform common tasks like capturing screenshots and putting your phone to sleep. Of course, you also get all the Android 11 goodness like improved notification management, Bubbles for chat threads, improved media controls, and performance enhancements. Privacy and security also get upgraded thanks to the software.

It’s not clear when other carriers will start rolling out the update, but I’ll let you know when they do.

