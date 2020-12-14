Apple releases iOS 14.3 with ProRAW mode for iPhone 12 Pro

Apple today began rolling out iOS 14.3 to all compatible devices, and with it come a handful of new features like ProRAW for the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. The feature allows you to capture RAW images with your phone which feature enhancements from Apple’s computational software. It’s basically a balance between a standard photo and one that gives you incredibly granular control over things like brightness, contrast, saturation, and more. I’ve heard pretty good things about it so far so it’ll be worth a shot if you’re curious.

Also in the camera department is the ability to record video at 25fps. You can now also mirror selfies taken on devices ranging from the iPhone 6s and up.

iOS 14.3 includes support for Apple’s new AirPods Max headphones; Apple Fitness Plus; and hundreds of sound samples via Siri of animals, various devices, and more. There’s a new tab in the Apple TV Plus app for finding shows easier, and you can now run Shortcuts right from your home screen which makes changing your icon pack easier.

Rounding things off are animated music covers in Apple Music and improvements to Cycle Tracking in the Health app.

Apple has also released macOS Big Sur 11.1 and watchOS 7.2. 9to5Mac does a great job at detailing what’s in those updates, so I recommend checking out their articles if you’re curious.

To update to iOS 14.3, go to Settings > General > Software updates on your iPhone. It’s the same on your iPad as well since iPadOS 14.3 is also available.

