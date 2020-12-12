OnePlus 9 5G leaks in new live images with just two rear cameras

OnePlus is currently readying its initial round of 2021 flagship smartphones, with one of them being the OnePlus 9 5G according to rumors. Now, we’re getting our first look at the device itself thanks to new hands-on images courtesy of PhoneArena.

The publication obtained the photos above from an anonymous source, and we can see a device that definitely resembles OnePlus’ design language with a glass back and nearly bezel-less hole-punch screen. You’ll notice the strange logo on the back – that’s a special logo for OnePlus’ prototype devices. This indicates the model above is an early version of the OnePlus 9 5G.

One of the most obvious design choices is the camera setup on the back. Instead of trying to include three or four under-performing cameras, it looks like OnePlus may finally focus on including two really good cameras. Rumors suggest there will be a main 48MP shooter alongside an ultra-wide 16MP sensor. So long as they’re the only cameras they pay attention to (along with the selfie shooter, obviously), the OnePlus 9 5G may take some really nice photos. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Other than that, most of the OnePlus 9 5G seems similar to the rest of OnePlus’ phone lineup. There’s a USB-C port, SIM tray, and speaker at the bottom; microphones on the top and bottom; a ring slider on the right, and an array of volume and power buttons. You also get that 6.55-inch bezel-free display.

PhoneArena also published some screenshots which confirm the OnePlus 9 5G will ship with a Snapdragon 888 processor, at least 8GB of RAM, and at least 128GB of storage. You’ll, of course, also get OxygenOS 11 powered by Android 11.

OnePlus is expected to ship the OnePlus 9 series pretty early on in 2021 so stay tuned.

