Report: Apple is working on its own modem to replace Qualcomm

Apple is said to be developing its own modem for cellular connectivity it’ll include in future devices. Bloomberg published a report where an Apple executive is quoted as confirming development of the chipset is underway. It, of course, would not be the first time the company built its own chip as Apple’s A series and recent M1 processors are prime examples.

This time around, Apple would be going after Qualcomm. After the Cupertino tech giant swallowed Intel’s modem business in 2019, it’s had the resources to begin development of a chip that would replace the Qualcomm component of millions of iPhones around the world. That apparently began this year, according to Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware technologies, who said the following at an internal town hall meeting.

“This year, we kicked off the development of our first internal cellular modem which will enable another key strategic transition,” he said. “Long-term strategic investments like these are a critical part of enabling our products and making sure we have a rich pipeline of innovative technologies for our future.”

Bloomberg notes Qualcomm shares dropped 4.4% at 9:37 a.m. this morning.

As of now, Qualcomm is essential to the iPhone. When they and Apple settled their court case regarding patent infringement, Apple agreed to pay $4.5 billion so Qualcomm could supply the chips necessary for 5G on the iPhone. That’s part of a six-year licensing pact, so it’ll be a little while until Qualcomm is completely phased out of one of the most popular smartphones in the world.

In the mean time, it’ll be fun to anticipate what an Apple-branded 5G modem could do. The company’s A and M series chips are true beasts, and I’m sure we can expect the same level of impressiveness from this chip. I’ll update you as things unravel.

