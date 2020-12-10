Google Pixel 5 Pro allegedly leaks in new live images

There’s been rumors for years now about an “Ultra” or “Professional” version of Google’s Pixel phone, and I’ve written about why it makes sense right now at this moment in time. According to leaked photos, that rumor mill may finally come to a halt.

Slashleaks has gotten its hands on a few images of what appears to be a higher-end version of the Pixel 5, known as the Google Pixel 5 Pro. The photos don’t show off the device entirely, but they do seem to indicate the phone will not come with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera; it may actually include an under-display lens similar to the ZTE Axon 20 5G.

The second and third images above are what tell us this phone may be called the Pixel 5 Pro. Slashleaks also leaked a screenshot of a benchmark that supposedly ran on the device, revealing it’s powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor. That’s not the flagship chip of 2021 which is interesting since this phone likely won’t ship until early next year.

In addition, the benchmark confirms the inclusion of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It isn’t clear what will make the Pixel 5 Pro a “Pro” phone. Typically, when manufacturers release devices with that moniker, they strap on an extra camera lens or two, offer pro-grade camera controls, bump up the RAM and storage, throw in a huge battery, and jack the price up. All we see here are an under-screen selfie shooter and double the storage of the Pixel 5. Nothing about that is “Pro,” so if this phone is real, Google better have a good number of tricks up its sleeve.

A higher-end Pixel 5 is rumored to be released in March 2021, and the Pixel 5 Pro could be that very device. Of course, you should take this with a grain of salt since nothing’s guaranteed yet. I’ll let you know if/when these rumors pan out.

