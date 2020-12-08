Samsung Galaxy S21 series leaks in new teaser reveals

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S21 series next month to kick off 2021, but that won’t be stopping leakers from doing their thing anytime soon. Max Weinbach at Android Police has published new teasers revealing the camera setups on all three phones. The teasers apparently come straight from Samsung themselves, complete with each device’s name at the end.

While the GIFs don’t reveal much about the phones, they do confirm the camera housing will slightly wrap around the edge of the phone and be less of a separate element strapped to the back of the devices. The leaks also seem to confirm the S21 and S21 Plus will stick with flat screens while the S21 Ultra will get curves.

The Galaxy S21 family is expected to ship with screens ranging from 6.2-inches to 6.8-inches and offer 120Hz refresh rates across the board. Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 chipsets, up to 5,000mAh batteries, Android 11, S Pen support, and an improved 108MP camera on the S21 Ultra are all also expected. There’s also rumors about none of the S21s shipping with charging bricks which… y’know, is dumb.

I’ll keep you posted if anything else emerges about the Galaxy S21 lineup before they’re officially revealed, a day rumored to be January 14th.

